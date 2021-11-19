Savannah James Slays In Dolce & Gabbana At The ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere

It might have been a night honoring the “House Of Gucci” but Savannah James stole the show in Dolce & Gabbana and Jimmy Choo. We’re swooning over Savannah’s bejeweled D&G look on the black carpet at MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA. The melanated beauty complete the sleek look with blonde tresses by Hair by jay, a flawless beat face by Sheika Daley and David Yurman jewelry; styled by Icon Tips.
Savannah wasn’t the only fashion hitta in the building. From Niecy Nash to star of the highly anticipated film Lady Gaga, our favorite celebs were Gucci’d down to the socks. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks.
1. Savannah JamesSource:Getty
Savannah James attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM’s “House Of Gucci” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
2. Lady GagaSource:Getty
Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM’s “House Of Gucci” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
3. Salt-N-PepaSource:Getty
Sandra Denton and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa attend the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
4. Yvonne OrjiSource:Getty
Yvonne Orji attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
5. Vanessa BryantSource:Getty
Vanessa Bryant attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
6. Patrick StarrrSource:Getty
Patrick Starrr attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
7. Vivica A. FoxSource:Getty
Vivica A. Fox attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
8. Sherri ShepherdSource:Getty
Sherri Shepherd attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
9. Jessica Betts and Niecy NashSource:Getty
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s ‘House of Gucci’ at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.