#SantanaPutARingOnIt: All The Photos From Kimbella & Juelz Santana’s Wedding

Posted January 14, 2019

Kimbella and Juelz Santana officially tied the knot, last week, in a ceremony attend by their celebrity friends. The newlyweds were all smiles as they danced the night away surrounded by loved ones. Kimbella looked beautiful in a lace ivory off-the-shoulder mermaid gown and Juelz Santana donned a mid-length tuxedo jacket.

The wedding was designed by Ten 23 Designs and the photographer for the evening was Stanlo Photography, who also shot their engagement photos for The B Collective Magazine.

1.

View this post on Instagram

Introducing Mr. & Mrs. James 👰🏽💜🤵🏾🙏🏾 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Bridal Styling and Wedding Management @vaingloriousbrides Photography @stanlophotography Videography @dexterityproductions Kim's Hair @tb_hairstylist MUA @erik_mua Bridesmaids Hair @hairbyantoinettenyc & @kyiajoneshair MUA @tokyoglam Floral Design @platinumbystacyann Event Production @jewelgeorgieffweddings Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Flower Girl Dresses @pantoramini Bridal Robe @amandabardenofficial Bridesmaids Dresses @whiterunway Assistant Stylist and Alterations @alicialavettefashions Groom Stylist @thegroomsgarcon Tuxedos and Suits @theblacktux Jewelry @sheryljonesjewelry Pipe and Drape @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals DJ @iknowmikemusic Event Decor @glampartyrentals and @evolutioneventrentals_nj Invitations and Menus @parchmentbydami Wedding Cake @sugarfetishcakery & @sugar_fetish Cake Monogram and Decals @ten23designs Officiant @marriedbyrevroxy Bartenders @taylormadebartending Catering @keepitchefnyc Thank you all for your services!! 💜

A post shared by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

01/10/19 we said I DO! 👰🏽💍🤵🏾🙏🏾 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Bridal Styling and Wedding Management @vaingloriousbrides Photography @stanlophotography Videography @dexterityproductions Kim's Hair @tb_hairstylist MUA @erik_mua Bridesmaids Hair @hairbyantionettenyc & @kyiajoneshair MUA @tokyoglam Floral Design @platinumbystacyann Event Production @jewelgeorgieffweddings Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Flower Girl Dresses @pantoramini Bridal Robe @amandabardenofficial Bridesmaids Dresses @whiterunway Assistant Stylist and Alterations @alicialavettefashions Groom Stylist @thegroomsgarcon Tuxedos and Suits @theblacktux Jewelry @sheryljonesjewelry Pipe and Drape @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals DJ @iknowmikemusic Event Decor @glampartyrentals and @evolutioneventrentals_nj Invitations and Menus @parchmentbydami Wedding Cake @sugarfetishcakery & @sugar_fetish Cake Monogram and Decals @ten23designs Officiant @marriedbyrevroxy Bartenders @taylormadebartending Catering @keepitchefnyc Thank you!! 💜

A post shared by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on

7.

8.

