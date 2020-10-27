Salute To The Dungeon Dragon: The Top 10 Verses From Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes has been in the business for three decades now, first finding fame as a member of his former group Leaders Of The New School in the early 1990s. Embarking on a solo career in the middle of the decade, the Dungeon Dragon is on the cusp of dropping his long-awaited Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God later this week and we look back at 10 of Bussa Bus’ greatest verses across his still potent career.

It has been eight years since we’ve gotten a full-length project from Busta but he’s continued to be an active presence in Hip-Hop, most recently shining on the track “Ocean Prime” from Westside Gunn’s major-label debut Who Made The Sunshine from Shady Records.

With various loosies and teasers over the years, fans have heard from several angles that the album Busta has been meticulously working on is among some of his best work to date.

With 30 years of songs, features, and projects, narrowing down which Busta Rhymes’ top verses were was a tall task but we did our best. And if we missed one of your favorites, let us know in the comments section below.

For now, we present our top 10 Busta Rhymes verses. Don’t forget, ELE 2 drops this Friday!

