Sadly, School’s Out: Abbott Elementary Cast Celebrates Season 1 Finale With Screening & Feeding America Campaign [Photos]

School’s out! Ahead of the Abbott Elementary finale on Tuesday, April 12, the ABC series stars and executive producers celebrated the end of a successful freshman season. The entire cast and crew gathered for an advanced screening of the finale and reception at NeueHouse in Hollywood. In conjunction with Season 1’s last episode, the Abbott Elementary team is also launching a campaign with Feeding America titled “Think Outside The (Lunch) Box.”

The Season 1 finale titled “Zoo Balloon” will debut this Tuesday on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day.

The official episode description details:

While on Abbott’s annual zoo field trip, Tariq reveals that he has been offered a job in New York; Janine struggles with a big choice; Barbara starts questioning her future after finding out her favourite tuatara has been retired because of old age.

Creator, star and executive producer Quinta Brunson, along with fellow series regulars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and executive producer/director Randall Einhorn gathered for a special screening of the finale.

The acclaimed breakout hit comedy Abbott Elementary and Warner Bros. Television is also celebrating with their campaign “Think Outside The (Lunch) Box” which benefits Feeding America. The campaign will continue their movement to raise awareness about food insecurity. WBTV is donating 150,000 meals to Feeding America, and the week-long campaign will utilize the power of social media to encourage others to support Feeding America’s vision of an America where no one is hungry.

For every dollar donated, Feeding America helps provide at least 10 meals to families in need through its network of member food banks. For more information, or to make donations, please visit their website here.

Check out some of the photos from the screening and stills from the upcoming episodes below. Be sure to catch the finale this Tuesday, April 12 at 9 pm EST on ABC.

Photos