As a woman, in my 30s, with impeccable style and a deep reverence for fashion, I sometimes struggle to see myself in the characters, on TV, who don’t share my

On Sunday May 16th, Starz will give us Run The World – a series that features hot designer fashions, entertaining relationships, juicy girl talk and women who resemble us.

Run The World will chronicle the lives of a group of Black women who’ve taken Harlem as their stomping ground. We’ll watch the cast of ladies, including our ‘Sisterhood’ issue cover star Bresha Webb, maneuver life’s hurdles while building a lasting sisterhood all while looking chic in the hottest fashions.

The positive representation of women who favor me on the screen is overdue. While I’m certainly looking forward to the show’s unfiltered storylines, I’m most looking forward to the fashion! With Patricia Field, acclaimed Sex and the City costume designer alongside Tracy L. Cox, responsible for dressing the characters for this show, it’s going to be a fashion extravaganza every Sunday night. Both are known for not just dressing characters but bringing the characters to life by formulating their stories through customized outfit choices.

For this series Field and Cox fittingly chose to include Black designers like Telfar Clemens, Hanifa, Laquan Smith and Cushnie (to name a few) in the dressing room and we’ve got the details on some of the garments featured in the show. Check out the Run The World style exclusive below:

‘Run The World’ Brings Fierce Fashion Moments From Black Designers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com