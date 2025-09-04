Listen Live
News

Rolling Ray, Popular Social Media Star, Dies At 28

Published on September 4, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rolling Ray

Rolling Ray, a popular reality television and social media star, has reportedly died, according to a social media post that went wide in the late hours of Wednesday (September 3). Rolling Ray’s mother shared the post to a private Facebook account, and major media outlets later confirmed it.

 

Rolling Ray, born Juan Raymond Harper, gained fame from appearing on several reality television series and viral moments on social media. Some may remember Harper from appearing on the reality series Bobby I Love You, Purrr, Divorce Court, and Catfish: Trolls.

Ray’s stage name was derived from the fact that Harper lived with a disability and used a motorized wheelchair. Harper’s outsized personality endeared the star to legions of fans who showed support in the wake of the news delivered by his mother, Sazola Nay.

It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord…. I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road… Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest… Only God Knows,” read the Facebook post according to an account on X sharing the details.

TMZ later received confirmation from Nay to confirm the news. It was not shared how Harper passed, who was set to turn 29 this Friday (September 5).

Photo:

Rolling Ray, Popular Social Media Star, Dies At 28  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
WIZ MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

2024 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G
Entertainment

2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 12
News

Cincinnati Open Intern Dies After Cart Accident

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close