These individuals touched our lives and shifted the culture with their timeless contributions.
Here we pay homage to all of the famous black people who passed away in 2023, may they all rest In peace
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. Fred White of Earth Wind & Fire 1/1/2023Source:Getty
NETHERLANDS – MARCH 14: AHOY Photo of EARTH WIND & FIRE and Fred WHITE, Drummer Fred White performing on stage (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,music,performance,1970-1979,archival,netherlands,rotterdam,ahoy center rotterdam,earth wind & fire,stage – performance space
2. Lola Chantrelle Mitchell AKA Gangsta Boo 1/1/2023Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 19: Gangsta Boo attends Echoing Soundz and Walter Mosley Firm “Fa La La Holiday Bash” on December 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,blue,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,mini skirt,top – garment,jacket,fur,skirt,fur jacket,black skirt,blue jacket,gangsta rap,black color,dark blue,coat – garment