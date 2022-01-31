HomeNews

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby….Drake Mad or Nah?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 22, 2022

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Twitter goes in about how Drake feels in this moment as the world gushes in heart eyes over Rihanna’s baby bump pics with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna was photographed  in New York City, showing off her gorgeous baby bump draped in a gold cross and jewels while wearing a long pink jacket.

Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]

Now if there is one person who’s upset, we’re guessing it would be Drake lol.

After Rihanna separated from Chris Brown, Rihanna started a relationship with the Canadian rapper Drake – real name Aubrey Drake Graham, 35.

They dated from 2009 and continued to be on and off from that point until 2016.

Together, Rihanna and Drake released a single called Take Care in 2012 which reached number 11 in the UK and number 7 in the USA. Welp it’s definitely “take care” to Drake as RiRi and ASAP look to start a family!

Let’s see what Twitter had to say:

RELATED: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Miami Kissing Pics Leaked [PHOTOS]

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby….Drake Mad or Nah?  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Launches Clothing Collection With…

 1 hour ago
11.14.26

Method Man Means Business On The Cover Of…

 6 hours ago
11.01.26

Morphe Cosmetics Gives Back For Black History Month…

 9 hours ago
11.15.26

Rihanna Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump On…

 24 hours ago
01.21.26
Photos
Close