Kimbella was all smiles this past weekend while celebrating her soon-to-be-arriving Dipset seed.

The 35-year-old mother of three already broke into “Santana’s Town” mode for her tot. Right before the event, she teased a beautiful Dipset stylized photoshoot, an obvious nod to her baby daddy Juelz who is currently serving Federal time in Virginia. Previously, Kimbella revealed to fans that she drove down to Virginia twice a month while pregnant to visit her imprisoned hubby, for the sake of their kids.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On Sunday, it was all about celebrating the blessing in her belly. Remy Ma and JuJu came together to host a gorgeous baby shower for Kim in New Jersey. The venue was draped in blue, white and sparkles. Guests included reality star Deelishis and ‘Love and Hip Hop’ alumn Shay Johnson. Both of Kimbella’s parents also flew in from Florida to support her and celebrate their arriving grandchild. See photos from the baby shower below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Remy Ma And JuJu Host Kimbella’s Gorgeous ‘Santana’s Town’ Themed Baby Shower [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com