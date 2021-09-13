LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

We lost Tupac Shakur 25 years ago today in 1996 to an unfortunate shooting in Las Vegas. The world continues to remember Tupac’s legacy years later, sharing their fondest memories , favorite songs and the immense pain fans felt when he left us here on Earth.

The rapper, songwriter and actor was best known by his stage name 2Pac or his alias Makaveli. He is considered one of the most influential rappers of all time. Tupac’s work throughout his life focused on addressing the contemporary social issues which plagued the communities he lived in from his early days in New York to Baltimore and eventually, Los Angeles. As the son of Black Panther activists, he became widely regarded as a symbol of activism against inequality in his own right.

Before his untimely death, Tupac began acting in several popular films like Poetic Justice, Juice and Above the Rim. We question, if he had not been a victim of the violence he often rapped about, if he could have been an even bigger talent onscreen than he was in music.

Despite the old tales that Shakur may be hiding out overseas, fans will never know if he could have lived up to the potential many film directors, music executives and his industry peers saw for him. 25 years later, fans recognize the work he’s left behind across social media platforms.

We thank Tupac for the music that will resonate with generations to come, timeless films and the memories he left behind. Gone but never forgotten. We remember Tupac with a thread of some of his most influential and perennial work over the years.

Remembering Tupac Shakur 25 Years Later: A Thread Of His Perennial Works was originally published on globalgrind.com