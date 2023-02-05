101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet is officially underway and is certainly giving us our fashion fix because we’re already obsessing over the ensembles that are leaving us all swooning. Held in Los Angeles on February 5, the annual awards show is bringing out the best of the best and it’s safe to say that the celebs did not come to play this year, on and off the red carpet!

Some of our favorite entertainers in Black music were on the scene for what is shaping up to be an epic celebration of music and culture. From the versatile fashion queen Doja Cat to Larene Cox and her consistent fashionable slays and everything in between, the celebs were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet in the Los Angeles sun. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Rundown.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com