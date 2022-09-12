Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Thered carpet is underway live and we’re already swooning at the latest fashion. The 74th annual primetime event will celebrate the best of television and the stars are ready to show out.

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson is set to take center stage as this year’s host for the program which will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. As a recent recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this makes the actor’s first time hosting the Emmys although he has been nominated six times.

So far, we’ve seen celebs like Laverne Cox in Jean Paul Gaultier, Quinta Brunson in Dolce and Gabbana and Robin Thede in Christian Siriano and we can’t wait to see who we’ll see next!

While the artists settle in and prepare for the big night ahead, let’s look at some of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Emmy’s Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com