The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet certainly gave us our fashion fix and we can’t stop thinking about the ensembles that left us swooning. Although the ceremony won’t officially air until next Tuesday (October 4), the annual award show took place in Atlanta over the weekend and the best of the best did not come to play!
Our favorite artists were on the scene at the Cobb Energy Center for what shaped up to be an epic celebration of the culture. And with Fat Joe hosting this year’s event, anything goes. From the fashion queen Trina to our body goals DreamDoll and everything in between, the girls were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet. And while we might not get a chance to see it all go down until next week, here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Rundown.
Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Remy MaSource:Getty
Remy Ma had us green with fashion envy at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards when she donned this metallic ensemble that was fit for a queen.
2. Lil’ KimSource:Getty
Lil’ Kim served curves for the girls in this curve hugging ensemble and curly green hair.
3. DreamDollSource:Getty
DreamDoll was certainly a dream in this all pink sheer ensemble with a matching fur shawl for the annual awards show. She pared the look with platinum blonde locs and served face and body on the red carpet.
4. Tami RomanSource:Getty
Tami Roman looked pretty in pink in this comfy two piece set.
5. TrinaSource:Getty
Trina gave us style goals in this all black everything ensemble with a popping red lip.
6. Jayda CheavesSource:Getty
Jayda Cheaves attended the BET Hip Hop Awards and showed off her toned abs in this two piece ensemble that’s perfect for the fall.
7. LakeyahSource:Getty
Lakeyah stunned in this sparkly two piece green ensemble.
8. Ari FletcherSource:Getty
Ari Fletcher looked stunning when she served face and body on the red carpet of the annual BET Hip Hop Awards.