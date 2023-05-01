Fashion enthusiasts from around the globe gather today on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps for the 2023 Met Gala. The annual fashion fundraiser is the most prestigious event of the year, garnering the best of the best from the fashion and entertainment industries.
This year’s theme will honor the late and iconic Karl Lagerfeld. The designer, mostly known for his time at Chanel as the luxury brand’s creative director, has made monumental contributions to the fashion world. If you spied our favorite Bajan Billionaire Rihanna Fenty in Chanel this weekend, you could take it as a soft launch to her upcoming Met gala look.
The Met Gala will have a different feel this year. Law Roach is actively retired, so we won’t see his magic on the red carpet. And despite the rumors, the Kardashian Klan will attend the annual fashion fete. We have Michaela Coel serving as a co-chair, and Zendaya possibly making her first appearance since 2019. There’s a lot going on!
Bookmark this post for an up-to-date rundown of the best Met Gala looks.
Related Content: 5 Culture Shifting Met Gala Looks We’ll Never Forget
Law Roach’s Most Memorable Met Gala Moments
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer stunned in a Sergio Hudson gown at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The hot mama paired the strapless frock with a soft blue shawl.
2. LaLa AnthonySource:Getty
La La Anthony was spotted at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.
She looked classic in an all-white single shoulder Sergio Hudson gown, that spoke to the Karl Lagerfeld theme. She accessorized the look with white cat-framed glasses, a white headband, and her hair pulled in a high ponytail.
3. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Actress Quinta Brunson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” in a black and pink Prabal Gurung gown, with De Beers jewelry.
4. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
Ariana DeBose went for a bold, highlighter yellow Altuzarra look at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
5. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice attended her first Met Gala in a white Balmain dress, with her signature red tresses styled in a side part with inches that fell to her waistline.
6. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WadeSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade strayed from their typical red carpet looks, and opted for a simple monochrome Prada look at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
7. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
Supermodel Extraordinaire Naomi Campbell went into the Chanel archives at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” The model wore a pink Chanel SS10 Couture gown.
8. Michaela CoelSource:Getty
Michaela Coel wore an embellished Schiaparelli frock to The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
9. Bianca Saunders and Usher Raymond IVSource:Getty
Designer Bianca Saunders joined Usher on the red carpet of The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
10. Precious LeeSource:Getty
Precious Lee attended The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in a black Prada gown, featuring a hot pink tulle train.
11. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat always does the Met Gala her way. She decided to attend the fashion fete as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat. The rapper wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress that featured a hood attached to the dress with cat ears.
Her makeup artist sculpted her face into a cat with prosthetics.
12. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
Yara Shahidi looked stunning in a strapless gown at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
13. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey was a complete vision in a floral lace embroidered Gucci gown at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
14. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington slayed this Michael Kors look at the 2023 Met Gala. The lace separates featured a mermaid-style skirt, a bandeau top, a black blazer, and a diamond choker necklace.