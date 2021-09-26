Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The Academy Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

Last night (September 25) in Los Angeles, The Academy of Motion Pictures Opening Gala was held at the Museum of Motion Pictures and brought some of our favorite celebrities out to show off their dazzling gowns, hairstyles, and jewelry on the red carpet once again. From Issa Rae to Angela Basset, the girls did not disappoint, dazzling us with their unique styles and successfully giving us more style inspiration for the fall and winter months. Here are some of our favorite looks from last night’s Gala!

1. Issa Rae Source:Getty Issa Rae looked absolutely radiant at The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala last night. The “Insecure” star and creator wore a beautiful shimmery navy gown from Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall 2021 RTW and was styled by Jason Rembert. T

2. Thuso Mbedu Source:Getty Thuso Mbedu looked like a princess at The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in this beautiful, vibrant yellow strapless and sleeveless gown. She stopped to pose for a few flicks to show off her stunning look before heading into the event.

3. Jennifer Hudson Source:Getty Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson attended The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in this stunning navy and black look from Alexandre Vauthier.

4. Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty Jurnee Smollett attended The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in this radiant look, wearing Armani Privé as styled by @mandelkorn. She wore her hair in a blunt bob and rocked a bright red lip to make the entire look pop.

5. Halle Berry Source:Getty Actress Halle Berry looked classic in this all-black baby doll look, wearing an Etro dress as styled by Lindsay Flores.

6. Regina Hall Source:Getty Regina Hall turned heads in this beautiful Julien Macdonald’s gown as styled by @edmondalison. She wore her hair in a low, side ponytail that she kept draped over to one side throughout the evening.

7. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Source:Getty Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union stepped out to the Gala in style wearing Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2021 Couture looks, as styled by Thomas Christos. Gab looked beautiful in an oversized, sheer gown which she paired with a black bodysuit underneath while Dwayne kept it classic and classy in a black suit jacket, black slacks, and a white t-shirt underneath.

8. Gabrielle Union Source:Getty Before heading into the event, Gabrielle posed for a pic solo and showed off her stunning look once more.

9. Laverne Cox Source:Getty Laverne Cox looked godly in her custom, all-white @johannajohnsonofficial gown. Styled by @christinajpacelli, she wore her hair up in a braided bun as wispy bangs framed her face.

10. Regina King Source:Getty Regina King turned heads at last night’s Gala wearing a beautiful Louis Vuitton Resort 2022 navy suit that was tailored to perfection. She wore her in a long, high ponytail that was draped over to one side, and donned a stunning matching navy necklace.

11. Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty “Pose” star Mj Rodriguez shined all night long in this gorgeous silver, sleeveless and strapless gown by Brandon Maxwell. She wore her dark locs down with classic curls as they framed her fcce.

12. Angela Bassett Source:Getty Queen Angela Bassett stepped onto the carpet of The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala looking as beautiful as ever, wearing an Elie Saab sheer gown from FW 19 that was straight off the runway. She wore her hair in big, flurry curls and let her gorgeous locs frame her face for the night’s festivities.