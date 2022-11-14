101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022 Soul Train Awards are always a good time. They always capture the rising R&B stars in the game, while celebrating our beloved entertainers and serving us good fashion moments to talk about the next day, of course. This year’s ceremony honored the iconic 90s group Xscape, who brought glamour to the carpet in looks that fit their individual personalities.

Hosted by Deon Cole, the evening consisted of performances by all the girls. Coco Jones, Ari Lennox, Tank, Chante Moore, and Muni Long took to the stage. Xscape took home the Lady Of Soul award.

From fun and flirty looks to sexy Hollywood glam, get into the stand-out looks from the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The 2022 Soul Train Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com