RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here Are The Best Looks From The MTV Movie And TV Awards

Last night, the stars gathered for the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The show, which honors the best in television and film, was full of fun, colorful fashion choices. These celebrities took the term, “go big or go home” to another level with their bright, vibrant colors and summer-inspired outfits.
Comedian and host of the awards show Leslie Jones gave us a range of fashionable looks that were fun, chic, and spoke to her alluring personality. From her red carpet look, to her various ensembles during the show, Les Dogg showed us that she plays no games when it comes to playing dress up.
If you missed all the sultry fashion choices at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, then you’ll want to continue reading this post. For your viewing pleasure, we’ve compiled some of the best looks to hit the carpet.
1. Jurnee Smollett at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Jurnee Smollett attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The “Lovecraft Country” actress wore a silk teal Couture jumpsuit by Alexander Vauthier.
2. Leslie Jones at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Host Leslie Jones attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The comedian donned a few looks, but this red carpet gown was our favorite.
3. Leslie Jones at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, 2021Source:Getty
In another look, Leslie Jones took the stage in a zebra print pants suit.
4. Leslie Jones at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Leslie traded in her animal print suit for an emerald green pants suit with a white bustier underneath.
5. 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards – ShowSource:Getty
Another one of our favorite Les Dogg looks was this yellow, flowy dress that she wore while on stage. If she had a bat in her hands I’d say she’s giving full Beyoncé vibes from the “Hold Up” video.
6. Yvonne Orji at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Yvonne Orji attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress and comedian looked radiant in a multicolored fringe Mimi Plange dress, Lana Jewelry earrings, Dena Kemp & David Yurman rings, and Stuart Weitzman sandals.
7. Yara Shahidi at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Yara Shahidi attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The “Grown-ish” actress, who just released her own collection with Adidas Originals, hit the red carpet in a few looks from the line.
8. Taylour Paige at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Taylour Paige posed backstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The dancer and actress showed some skin in a sheer Gucci PF21 jumpsuit.