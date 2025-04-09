Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Turns Out For The 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

The 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards went down on April 8 in Los Angeles – and many of our fashion favorites were in attendance. From the red carpet outside to the fashion museum vibes inside, the night was filled with glam, glitz, and full-on fashion girl energy.

The Fashion Trust U.S. is all about spotlighting and supporting the next wave of design talent. The nonprofit awards up-and-coming designers with funding and one-year mentorships to help turn their labels into thriving global brands.

Each year, the vibes were nothing short of elite. Inside, the awards turned into a literal fashion museum thanks to a collab with Google Shopping. Attendees browsed curated installations featuring jaw-dropping gowns, head-turning hats, statement bags, and collections from up-and-coming designers.

Willy Chavarria, Grace Ling, Diotima, Maison Margiela, Dundas, Simkhai, Schiaparelli, and Burberry. The annual celebration of emerging American designers has quickly become a must-watch event for anyone who loves fashion, and this year’s turnout did not disappoint. Celebrities wore fits that slayed and brands we love. We’re talking designers like

The red carpet was practically a designer roll call—and the girls turned TF out. Details on looks we love are below.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards: Keke Palmer Slays In Nude Fringe

Keke Palmer ate up the event in one of our favorite looks of the night.

She arrived in a dazzling nude gown that hugged her curves like it was made for her. The halter-style neckline dipped into a plunging cut that gave instant drama, while the gown’s bottom half flowed into soft blush-toned feather details that looked like whipped cotton candy dreams. A subtle shimmer caught the light just right, fading from sparkle into feathers in a gorgeous ombré effect.

When it came to glam, the Password host did not come to play. Keke styled her deep auburn curls in voluminous, defined ringlets that framed her face and gave rich, romantic vibes. Her makeup leaned into soft glam—think glowing skin, warm bronze eyeshadow, fluffy lashes, and a glossy nude lip that brought the whole look together.

Regal, radiant, and red carpet ready, Keke reminded everyone that she

is

the moment—effortlessly mixing Old Hollywood glam with modern-day goddess energy.

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards: Taraji P. Henson’s Simkhai Gown Had Us Gagging

Legendary actress and forever fashion risk-taker Taraji P. Henson came through in a sculpted off-the-shoulder gown from Simkhai about structure, edge, and serious slay. The bodice featured a subtle sweetheart neckline and a full skirt that screamed grown woman elegance. But what made the look

pop was the material—structured leather that gave the outfit a fashion-forward, avant-garde edge.

Taraji balanced the look with a sleek, short pixie cut and a long, razor-sharp bang. Her makeup leaned into gold and bronze tones, giving her skin a radiant glow that bounced perfectly off the dramatic lighting.

Gallery: Black Hollywood Turns Out For The 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

These Black “it girls” weren’t the only ones making style statements. The event attracted several A-list slayers and fashion insiders. Kerry Washington, Coleman Domingo, Aja Naomi King, Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Destiny, Law Roach, Lori Harvey, Karrueche Tran, and more were in the mix.

See our gallery of celebrity looks below.