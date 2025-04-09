Gallery: Top Celebrity Looks From The Fashion Trust Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Turns Out For The 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards
Fashion Trust U.S. Awards: Keke Palmer Slays In Nude FringeKeke Palmer ate up the event in one of our favorite looks of the night. She arrived in a dazzling nude gown that hugged her curves like it was made for her. The halter-style neckline dipped into a plunging cut that gave instant drama, while the gown’s bottom half flowed into soft blush-toned feather details that looked like whipped cotton candy dreams. A subtle shimmer caught the light just right, fading from sparkle into feathers in a gorgeous ombré effect. When it came to glam, the Password host did not come to play. Keke styled her deep auburn curls in voluminous, defined ringlets that framed her face and gave rich, romantic vibes. Her makeup leaned into soft glam—think glowing skin, warm bronze eyeshadow, fluffy lashes, and a glossy nude lip that brought the whole look together. Regal, radiant, and red carpet ready, Keke reminded everyone that she is the moment—effortlessly mixing Old Hollywood glam with modern-day goddess energy.
Fashion Trust U.S. Awards: Taraji P. Henson’s Simkhai Gown Had Us GaggingLegendary actress and forever fashion risk-taker Taraji P. Henson came through in a sculpted off-the-shoulder gown from Simkhai about structure, edge, and serious slay. The bodice featured a subtle sweetheart neckline and a full skirt that screamed grown woman elegance. But what made the look pop was the material—structured leather that gave the outfit a fashion-forward, avant-garde edge. Taraji balanced the look with a sleek, short pixie cut and a long, razor-sharp bang. Her makeup leaned into gold and bronze tones, giving her skin a radiant glow that bounced perfectly off the dramatic lighting. RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown: Kelly Rowland, Karreuche Tran, Da’ Vine Joy Randolph, And More At The Fashion Trust Awards
Gallery: Black Hollywood Turns Out For The 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. AwardsThese Black “it girls” weren’t the only ones making style statements. The event attracted several A-list slayers and fashion insiders. Kerry Washington, Coleman Domingo, Aja Naomi King, Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Destiny, Law Roach, Lori Harvey, Karrueche Tran, and more were in the mix. See our gallery of celebrity looks below.
1. Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey gives sultry, whimsy vibes that we love. Posing at the Fashion Trust U.S Awards, Lori paired a fierce bodysuit and a flowy white skirt.
2. Normani
Normani’s body looks amazing in this two-tone dress. Owning her fashion girl moment, the singer rocked a brush gold sleevess top that highlights her abs and a midi-length skirt.
3. Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman gives all the model vibes that we need. The beauty stuns in a sheer yet feminine silver dress with gold flower accents and embellished details. Come through, Chanel!
4. Law Roach
Law Roach is doing what he does best – slay. Law rocks a button-down blazer with fringe details and a structured wide A-line skirt. He chose Maison Margiela for his Fashion Trust Awards moment.
5. Coleman Domingo
Coleman Domingo, known to be the life of the red carpet, did not disappoint at the Fashion Trust Awards red carpet. He was the epitome of main character energy. The star rocked a bold pattern suit in mint green, black, and white. He anchored the suit with a white button down shirt and simple jewelry.
6. Jackie Aina
We love pink frilly girly moment and Jackie Aina is giving that to us. Posing at the Fashion Trust Awards the beauty guru and entrepreneur wears a sleeveless mini ruffled pink dress with a silk tie necklace.
7. Kehlani
Kehlani arrived in a two tone gown with just the right amount of edge. Slaying the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards carpet, the singer stuns in a silver draped top and a hip hugging black maxi skirt.
8. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington gave glam with a side of sultry in a head to toe gold sequin gown. The draped halter-style neckline oozed a little bit of sultriness while the overall golden shine made her the star of the night. She paired her look with a sleek ponytail with a larger than life curly ends.
9. Karrueche Tran
Karrucche Tran gave the girls body-ody-ody and bold style in a slinky red gown. The dress hugged her every curve while showing off her undeniable confidence and style. Her dress had selective cutouts and ruched detailing we love.
10. Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant is growing up and glowing up! The oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant posed at the fashion event in a little bkack dress with a high split and body hugging design.
11. Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish arrived at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in a gorgeous black dress. You better redefine the LBD, Sis! From the slit to the design to the fit, 10 out of 10.
12. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union shined at the Fashion Trust U.S Awards. She rocked an over-the-top halter style gown with a plunging neckline and a high slit.
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Turns Out For The 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com