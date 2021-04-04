LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We love the Screen Actors Guild Awards, because unlike other award shows, the atmosphere is lighter, the drinks are stiffer, the jokes are actually funny and the fashion is still there. Following the trend of this seasons virtual award shows, the annual 27th SAGs captured Hollywood’s finest from the luxury of their living rooms for a one-hour pre-taped special.

Our favorite Hollywood fashion staples like Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, Jurnee Smollett and Kerry Washington all looked radiant while the men stepped out in fine designer threads.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite fashion moments.

Red Carpet Rundown: 27th SAG Awards Looks We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com