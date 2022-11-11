Red Carpet Recap: 11 Memorable Looks From The ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premieres

hits theaters November 11 and anticipation from fans is high. With the passing of the film’s star Chadwick Boseman, we’re eager to see what direction the director of the film, Ryan Coogler, takes us as they mourn and pay homage to their fallen king T’Challa. While we’re waiting, the stars of the film —, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Guirra, and Michaela Coel — have been promoting the cinematic film around the world. From LA to Africa, the red carpets have been elaborate and the looks have been even more memorable.

Letitia Wright, who plays Shurri — the brilliant young sister of the late T’Challa — used her red carpet style at the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ world premiere in Hollywood to pay homage to Boseman. Angela Bassett, who is generating Oscars buzz with her performance as Queen Ramonda in the emotional sequel, shined in royal colors. While her co-star Lupito Nyong’o sparkled in diamonds.

Wakanda Forever is described as a tribute to Boseman. “This film is art imitating life like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Lupita Nyong’o told TheWashingtonPost. “The loss that we feel is the loss that the fan base feels. And so, the fact that [Ryan] chose to explore grief and how we move forward when we’ve experienced tragedy like this, I think is just testament to how truthful Ryan is as a filmmaker. He’s loves human beings and is really interested in exploring the human condition, and he uses this platform to do that without compromising the spectacle and the fun and the adventure of it all.”

Keep scrolling for the most memorable looks from the Wakana Forever press run.

