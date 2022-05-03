Recreate These Dramatic Hair Moments From The 2022 Met Gala

To start, I used UNITE SILKY:SMOOTH Active Wash and Hydrating Complex. Knowing I was going to use 40” extensions, this was crucial in detangling and softening, fighting frizz and repelling humidity, especially on this rainy day.

After towel-drying, I sprayed SILKY:SMOOTH Heat Activator to “seal” the deal. This spray detangles, protects the hair from heat damage, and seals the cuticle to fight off humidity. On top, I layered a generous amount of SMOOTH&SHINE Styling Cream.

Once her hair was fully dried, I parted it down the center and twisted small sections off each side of the part while spraying the workable Le:Play Hairspray which provides a natural satin finish.

As the twist coiled up, I pinned them and shaped them to create a crown like updo. I left some ends loose and curled them, and, in the back, I used a large barrel iron to create a soft, wavy texture.