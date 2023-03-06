[RECAP] Stack or Starve Celebrate Joint Venture with Def Jam

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Last Friday, Def Jam records announced that it’s A&R Shanna Sherman, is partnering with Curtis “Boonah” Brinkley, CEO of Stack or Starve Records, to develop rising artist. This joint venture will aid in developing the careers Stack and Starve’s young emerging artists including: D Sturdy, Lil Muk, Saadi Four and more.

Both Brinkley, and Sherman being from Philadelphia, Brinkley spoke on the relationship he has with Sherman, and what this partnership means to him. “The joint venture was something that we all wanted from day one. In doing that, Def Jam recognized and gave us a great opportunity to come together,” said Brinkley. “This partnership is incredibly meaningful to me. It’s like realizing two dreams in one because I always aspired to make it in music while also pursuing a career in the NFL,”

Brinkley penned a heartfelt message to social media regarding his latest accomplishment. “We stayed on course. We had a vision and we executed- 2023 looks like growth, hard work, more wins, a bigger team with larger goals.” Brinkley said via Instagram.

A celebratory event took place last Saturday night at the W Hotel on 16th and Chestnut streets in Philadelphia. The Stack and Starve record label and friends had an extravagant outing to enjoy the fruits of their labor, commemorating their hard work and dedication to craft.

Check out some moments that were captured at the event below! Stay tuned for music from Stack or Starve Records!

[RECAP] Stack or Starve Celebrate Joint Venture with Def Jam was originally published on rnbphilly.com