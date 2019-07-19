CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Ready to Rum-ble: We Dare You to Try These 7 Delicious Daiquiris

Posted July 19, 2019

You can’t spell summer without rum, so it’s apropos that National Daiquiri Day occurs each July.

According to the National Day Calendar, the daiquiri is a family of cocktails whose main ingredients are rum, citrus juice (typically lime) and sugar. The drink was a favorite of writer Ernest Hemingway and President John F. Kennedy.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

So, raise your glass and try any of these seven delicious daiquiris below if you dare.

Ready to Rum-ble: We Dare You to Try These 7 Delicious Daiquiris was originally published on www.92q.com

1. Laffy Taffy Daiquiri

2. Mangos in Paradise

3. Spiced Pineapple Daiquiri

4. Hemingway Daiquiri

5. Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

6. Banana Daiquiri

7. Firecracker Daiquiri

Latest
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 18 hours ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 20 hours ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 22 hours ago
07.25.19
Family Members Involved In Disneyland Brawl Facing Felonies
 23 hours ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close