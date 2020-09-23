Reactions To “The Only Way To Make Ramen” By Saweetie [VIDEO]

Saweetie has showcased many of her talents to the world but today we got to see her skills in the kitchen. Well, kind of. Saweetie shared “the only way to make ramen” in her IG reels on Instagram and also posted on twitter. Some people are all for this recipe but others will pass. See the Twitter reactions below and let us know how you make or used to make your ramen…

The only way to make ramen. pic.twitter.com/m27Ew00e44 — babyhairprince$$ (@Saweetie) September 23, 2020

