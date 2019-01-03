R&Bigen King: Ginuwine Debuts Blacked Out Beard, Twitter Attacks

Posted January 3, 2019

94.7 The WAVE's Soulful Summer Concert At The Greek

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Ginuwine went ahead and debuted a new look—a full beard. The problem was it looks phony as hell and Twitter promptly attacked the crooner’s audacity.

We’re not denying that Ginuwine can grow a proper beard, but that ish on his face it looks like it’s of the Bigen or airbrush variety. Comments quickly, and hilariously, have started airing out the “Pony” singer for the err of his grooming ways.

Why, son?

Peep the best of the slander in the gallery. This one of y’all R&B Kings?

 

R&Bigen King: Ginuwine Debuts Blacked Out Beard, Twitter Attacks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Government Shut Down Over After 34 Days!
 2 hours ago
01.25.19
Chris Brown Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against…
 20 hours ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 23 hours ago
01.25.19
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her…
 1 day ago
01.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close