Radio One Cincinnati Backpack Pull-Up

Radio One Cincinnati teamed up with Blake Maislin to help you and your family get ready for back to school with a backpack giveaway with school supplies! We helped over 444 children get ready for school by giving out backpacks filled with school supplies!

2020 has been a year like no other but we wanted to reach out and help as many families in the metro that we could. Check out pictures and more for this great event!

