Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Here at Radio One we are blessed to have amazing voices fill the airways! From the legendary Tom Joyner to our new and rising talents, the legacy continues.To celebrate, we are shining a light on classic interviews from Donnie Simpson, Tom Joyner, Russ Parr, and Rickey Smiley. Throughout their careers from TV to radio and beyond, they have all brought laughter, comfort and warmth to the masses!

Donnie Simpson is not only a Washington, D.C. radio icon but his voice is known all over world. He was Billboard’s “1998 Air Personality of the Year”. He is also known by the nickname “Dr. Green Eyes” for his luminous light green eyes. Simpson began his career at age 15 at WJLB in Detroit, where he remained for eight years. In 1977 he relocated to Washington DC, where he began working at WRC-FM, known as “Disco 93.9“, now called WKYS. You can hear The Donnie Simpson Show with Tony Perkins Monday through Friday from 3pm-7pm right here on Majic 102.3/92.7! Donnie’s star shone brightly as he maintains an incredible run of success on top of the Ratings throughout his tenure in the business.

Russ Parr’s career has evolved from a stand-up comedian to recording artist to a top-rated, nationally-syndicated radio host, heard weekdays by 3.2 million listeners in 25 cities across America and now to independent filmmaker. He’s a prime example of not limiting yourself! The Russ Parr Morning Show can be heard every morning from 6am to 10am right here on Majic 102.3/92.7! Even with the syndicated weekday show, listeners requested more so now theres the Russ ParrCast (2021), the podcast that features #RussRant, uncensored celebrity and politician interviews.

Russ and Donnie have had a lot of fun together over the years. We all remember the hilarious Majic 102.3 30 year celebration commercial with the both of them. Watch the video above to bring a smile to your face. (Ben’s Chilli Bowl did add Russ Parr to the Mural in 2017). In 2020 Donnie Simpson was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and voting has recently closed for Russ Parr’s nomination into the Hall of Fame. We have no doubt we will be celebrating induction very soon!

In the list below you will find a few classic interviews conducted by both of these legends with; Sade, Usher, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and more!

REALTED: Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

RELATED: Go-Go Artist Come Together To Thank Donnie Simpson [WATCH]

RELATED: Russ Parr Reflects On His Life In Radio Admist Nomination For Radio Hall of Fame

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson was originally published on mymajicdc.com