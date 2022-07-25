QuickSilva Addresses “Love & Marriage D.C.” Reunion Controversy

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

QUICKSILVA: Happy Money Making Monday!

DOMINIQUE DA DIVA: With Dominique The Diva!

QUICK: Diva, I’m not dreading but I’m glad everybody’s finally tuned in. I want to give people a couple of hours to go and text their friends and say I Quick and Diva they’re finally gonna address what happened. So “Love & Marriage: D.C.” part one of the reunion came well this past Saturday 9 pm on OWN. Big ratings, of course. Part two of this comes on this Saturday at nine now let’s go ahead and first Lady Reddz producing and Diva, did you watch the reunion?

DIVA: Yes, of course. Now, with tea!

QUICK: Now, what’s your thoughts before?

DIVA: We don’t want to know thoughts. We want to know what have you because everybody saw, no longer DJ QuickSilva everybody saw Rico from Baltimore. So how did they get you to go from like zero to 100? Like, you weren’t clear, though, that you were not talking to her right?

QUICK: Very clear. But you know, the people who don’t like you, they never go like this. No matter how many times I’ve said, and I’m glad, shouts to Carlos and the network OWN, they kept me saying “I’m not talking to her, I’m talking to him.” So let me be clear, I never call her the B word but did I say the B word 1000 times, yes, but I made it clear. I would never call a Black woman or anybody the B word, that’s disrespectful.

However, let’s go ahead and backtrack on what happened because if you watched episode 10 of “Love & Marriage: D.C.” we ended on a kumbaya moment where I gave Ashley the ring, and I had Tank surprise her. Everybody was happy. Everybody made up. Ashley and that chick, I’m giving her no free publicity on this show, I’m I’ve said her name which y’all know who I’m talking about. They made up and everything was good so people kind of confused like what happened Diva from Episode 10 to the reunion where now it looks like Quick and Ash are attacking that girl. The day before we film and once again just didn’t make the network the day before we film her and her new boyfriend she claimed that his friend, they where on Instagram Live and she was talking about you know how Ashley was being aggressive Ashley and this chump, he takes her phone and he goes in like you know asked her you bet stop talking about her because you don’t want it I can expose you I can expose your husband and then this chump says on Instagram Live and she’s already deleted it because she’s trying to keep our little kumbaya five fans now he says until “Quick, I know him in real life and he’ll want to see me.” I can expose him and come see. Okay, Diva now that’s the backstory on why I went zero to 100 because if you look back at the reunion I clearly said when Ash was saying “tell him keep my name out his mouth,” I jumped and said “tell that B, keep my wife’s name out his mouth” and then this chick can say you know I can call them?

DIVA: I don’t know if we saw that part or…

QUICK: None of that made the TV and when she said that that’s when Rico, all this “Love & Marriage: D.C.” reality TV new fame but I didn’t care about any of that because now we is that man that said and I quote “when I see Quick and I said tell him no was on site”

DIVA: Is it gonna be on the show? Is she gonna bring them out?

QUICK: He’s not gonna be on the show

DIVA: Is this her new boyfriend?

QUICK: Well, she said I think they “just a friend” but if you look into some tweets, you my sister in front of that I’ve never said to you, Diva, I miss you so much. And I love you publicly on Twitter. That looks a little wild. So once again, you know if you’re just tuning into the show, he’s talking about what happened on the “Love & Marriage: D.C.” reunion. When you heard me going off it had nothing to do with the allegations or the rumors. We don’t care about that we care about a grown man sand and I quote “I’m calling out Ashley and Quick the in real life.” So I said in real life “I want to smoke, Diva.” Like, where’s this clown? He’s a (Bleep) and tell that (Bleep) when I see him as on site. I meant everything I said I’m never apologizing that because no grown man will ever call on my wife with me. That’s the vitamin of the day guys. So I know we’ve been talking for a minute. I want to get that out there. That’s what happened. And that’s why I flip did it make sense now that I lose?

QuickSilva Addresses “Love & Marriage D.C.” Reunion Controversy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com