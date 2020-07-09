Chances are your parents remember The Rider, Puma’s classic jogging sneaker first launched in the ’80s. Well, it’s back — not that it ever left exactly–but the shoe has been remixed with a focus on the ladies, an updated ’90s aesthetic, and Winnie Harlow as the face.

Named The Mile Rider, the new shoe draws influence from jet-ski inspired graphics with its bright pops of pink, yellow, blue, and green on top of the black synthetic leather base. With its focus on comfort, the cushiony shoe is perfect for (masked) summer fun, even if we’re all spending a little less time outdoors these days, and Harlow seems to agree.

“The Mile Rider has become my new favorite sneaker,” the 25-year-old model said in a news release. “I love the sporty look, the color combination, and how comfy they are – they are definitely summer ready.”

Harlow shared the news that she’s Puma’s newest ambassador on Instagram last month, and as part of that partnership, Puma will be making a product donation to the Trayvon Martin Foundation’s Summer STEM Camp. The sneaker brand has also donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and stopped all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram throughout July as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign to support its Black consumers. We should also point out Meg the Stallion is another celeb adding to the Black Girl Magic on Puma’s roster.

The Mile Rider retails for $80 and will be available on Puma.com and in Puma stores and other select retailers this Saturday, July 11.

Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow was originally published on hellobeautiful.com