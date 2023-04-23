Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Prom season is in full effect and the girls did not come to play!

Every year, our favorite celebs send their kids off to prom in their very best looks, and this year is no different. After watching them grow up in front of our eyes for years, we all feel like proud internet aunties watching the young adults getting all glammed up and go off to their senior prom.

Over the weekend, Love and Hip Hop’s Erica Dixon and Tammy Rivera sent their daughters, Emani and Charlie off to their prom and both ladies looked absolutely gorgeous.

Both mamas were extremely proud of their daughters and took to Instagram to show them off, uploading a series of photos and videos as their baby girls modeled their vibrant prom looks to perfection. From Emani’s all black, sparkly look to Charlie’s firey red ensemble, the girls are certainly following in their mother’s footsteps as it’s clear that they’ve gotten their style beauty and grace from their mamas!

Check out their prom looks below.

