President Donald Trump’s D.C. Law Enforcement Takeover Sparks Reactions

Published on August 12, 2025

WH Crime Presser

President Donald Trump made an unprecedented move to federalize Washington, D.C.’s local law enforcement in response to crime and disorder, despite the numbers telling a different story. Public figures and assumed opponents of President Trump are speaking out after the Monday (August 11) announcement, expressing both disbelief at the move while lobbing some critiques of the move.

President Trump held a press conference from the Press Briefing Room at the White House on Monday, flanked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Amid tough talk from Trump, Hegsseth, and Bondi, the groundswell of crime and violence they claim is ravaging D.C. doesn’t match the actual figures, with news outlets running graphics conveying the true data.

Figures such as Hillary Clinton, Adam Parkhomenko, and former U.S. Capitol Police officer Daniel Hodges offered their take on the new offensive measure by the Trump administration. As it stands, some are pointing to this surge in force as a response to a DOGE staffer reportedly being beaten by a group of teens while in D.C.

Others have explained the federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department as nothing more than political theater. Trump has also deployed National Guards troops to patrol the city streets.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke at a press conference decrying the move by Trump but ultimately directing officers in the city to follow the administration’s lead.

On X, many are reacting to the news of President Trump’s takeover of the MPD and deploying National Guard troops to the streets of D.C. We’ve got reactions below.

President Donald Trump’s D.C. Law Enforcement Takeover Sparks Reactions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

