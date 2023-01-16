Pregnant And Posh: Keke Palmer’s Maternity Style Is On Point!

When Keke Palmer announced to the world that she was with child, our hearts danced. We adore the Nope actress, and it has been beautiful to watch her evolution from a precocious child star to a chic, powerful young woman who is in demand. Palmer unveiled her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live last year, and since then, it’s been all eyes on Keke. From her hilarious Instagram antics to her impeccable style, the award-winning actress is one to watch.
Although Palmer is with child, her grind still continues. The young mogul has been in a myriad of places doing what she does best – hustling. And while she is getting her grind on, you better believe she is fashionably dressing that belly. In case you’ve missed out or been under a rock, we have a roundup of Palmer’s immaculate pregnancy style that we can’t get enough of! Get into it below!
1. Michael KorsSource:Getty
Keke Palmer sparkled in a silver, floor-length Michael Kors gown as she attended the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards. The frock laid perfectly over her cute belly, and the sequin added to her gorgeous glow.
2. Christian SirianoSource:Getty
Palmer rocked the cutest tulle frock by Christian Siriano at the TIME100 Next Gala in New York. This is the perfect dress to keep her pregnancy on the low and to have the actress slaying like nobody’s business.
3. Carolina HerreraSource:Getty
Palmer attended the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani New York in this vintage floral Carolina Herrera garb. The high split added jazz to the look, and the matching boots to it over the edge!
4. ACT N°1
Palmer stole the show with this ACT N°1 ensemble that is definitely going down as one of our favorite looks. Palmer wore this look right before she announced her pregnancy; therefore, this look not only concealed her belly but also served.
5. Paco Rabanne
Can we say flawless?! Palmer shined in this metallic Paco Rabanne dress that draped effortlessly over her burgeoning belly. She paired the look with Tiffany & Co jewels and matching Jimmy Choo heels.