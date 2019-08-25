Fans have been waiting patiently for the return of Starz’s Power. They were immediately met with a big rich surprise when the first episode from the sixth and final season began.

Instead of hearing the smooth voice of Joe singing the hook, they were very disappointed to hear Trey Songz instead.

Power’s iconic opening theme song that features Joe singing “they say this is a big, rich town” has been ruined forever. For some strange reason, the show’s Executive Producer 50 Cent thought it would be a good idea to fix something that wasn’t broken. Wanting to bring in some new energy for Power’s final season, Curtis decided to remix “Big Rich Town.” Instead of keeping Joe on the track again, he enlisted Trey Songz to sing the classic hook.

As you can imagine, fans of the show were not thrilled with the decision and let their displeasure for the new version of the record be known. Trey Songz is catching all of the heat for the song, unfortunately. We are eagerly awaiting a response from the professional internet troll 50 Cent to the well-deserved hate “Big Rich Town” is receiving. Until that happens, you can hit the gallery below to see the hilarious reactions to the remix, not a single Power-watching soul asked for.

—

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

‘Power’ Debuts “Big Rich Town” Remix Nobody Asked For, Twitter Is Furious Trey Songz Is Yodeling was originally published on hiphopwired.com