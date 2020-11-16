Poundside Pop Trolls Meek Mill & Demands Him To Pick A Side

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Meek Mill has recently posted a tweet regarding the current state of Philly Hip-Hop.

https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1328143180458577921

This was following a well wishes tweet for Benny The Butcher & Boosie Badazz that were both shot this past weekend. Philly rising artist Poundside Pop was not on the same page with Meek and demanded him to pick a side. Following that demand was a lot of back and forth arguing between the two artists and instant disappointment by Meek Mill. Check out the full conversation below!

