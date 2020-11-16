Meek Mill has recently posted a tweet regarding the current state of Philly Hip-Hop.
https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1328143180458577921
This was following a well wishes tweet for Benny The Butcher & Boosie Badazz that were both shot this past weekend. Philly rising artist Poundside Pop was not on the same page with Meek and demanded him to pick a side. Following that demand was a lot of back and forth arguing between the two artists and instant disappointment by Meek Mill. Check out the full conversation below!
Poundside Pop Trolls Meek Mill & Demands Him To Pick A Side was originally published on 1039hiphop.com
1.
Meek Mill: Let's stop the violence guys..— D-Paperz (@dpaperz23) November 16, 2020
Poundside: pic.twitter.com/8yjx4LbYod
Poundsidepop tells Meek Mill to pick a side pic.twitter.com/WnpQlKeR0d— Dream Lit TV (@Dreamlittv) November 16, 2020