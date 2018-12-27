Porsha Williams Went On A Babymoon And Her Pregnant Body Is Still Bangin’

Porsha Williams, like many other Black women,and struggled to get pregnant after having a miscarriage six years ago. But now, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star is pregnant, engaged to her hot dog mogul boo Dennis McKinley and happier than ever.

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s like a dream come true.”

While Porsha may not have told the girls on RHOA that she’s pregnant just yet, (they tape the show months in advance) her baby bump is poppin’ on the gram and we can’t stop scrolling through all her fabulous pregnancy photos.

In addition to her prayer party for baby PJ last month, Porsha recently had a babymoon in the Bahamas. Check out the gorgeous maternity pictures she took on the beach.

