Philly Actor Hakeem From Empire Allegedly Caught Cheating And The Receipts Get Leaked [Video]

Uh oh..Philly’s own Bryshere Yazuan Gray (AKA. Yazz The Greatest and/or Hakeem Lyon) has some explaining to do. Gray has allegedly been married on the low and the secret marriage looks like it may be coming to an end.

Photos and videos have leaked of the Empire star setting up secret dates with another woman. The story goes further than a one night meet up and Hakeem has allegedly been meeting up with his mistress for quite some time now.

The mistress sent The Shade Room spilling all the tea saying that she didn’t believe it was Bryshere until he Facetimed her and confirmed that it was actually him.

Check some of the tea below.

