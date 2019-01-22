Oscars 2019: ‘Black Panther’ Scores ‘Best Picture’ Nomination

Posted January 22, 2019

The Oscars are notoriously White washed, but this year Black Hollywood is laced throughout the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards. While movies The Favourite and Roma lead nominations with 10 nods a piece, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Greenbook and If Beale Street Could Talk earned nominations in multiple categories.

Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and Green Book scored “Best Picture” nominations and Spike Lee earned his first best director nomination for BlacKkKlansman.

“Wow, wow, wow. The word I keep coming back to is proud. Proud of our cast and crew with all the work we put into this amazing, yet still timely story. I’m grateful to Barry Jenkins for creating this beautiful role out of the great James Baldwin’s words. Collaborating with Barry has been a highlight of my career and this recognition is icing on the cake! And thank you to The Academy!”

Regina King, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the Barry Jenkins adaptation of the classic James Baldwin novel If Beale Street Could Talk, said this about her nomination.

“It’s such an honor to be in the company of peers and legends I admire. And even more, it fills my heart to have James Baldwin’s name and work associated with the Academy I’m proud to be a member of. On behalf of the Beale Street family, my endless thanks to the Academy for once again acknowledging me, my friends and James Baldwin.”

The Oscars air live on Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC. Check out the nominations, below:

 

 

1. Best Picture

Best Picture Source:Getty

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

2. Best Director

Best Director Source:Getty

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

3. Best Actress

Best Actress Source:Getty

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

4. Best Actor

Best Actor Source:Getty

Christian Bale (Vice)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

5. Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actress Source:Getty

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Amy Adams (Vice)
Marina de Tavira (Roma)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

6. Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actor Source:Getty

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)

7. Best Original Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay Source:Getty

The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)
First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga)
Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
Vice (Adam McKay)

8. Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay Source:Getty

A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen)
BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott)
If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

9. Best Costume Design

Best Costume Design Source:Getty

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)
Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter)
The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)
Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)

10. Best Original Song

Best Original Song Source:Getty

“All the Stars” (Black Panther, written by Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA and Anthony Tiffith)
Performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“I’ll Fight” (R.B.G., written by Diane Warren)
Performed by Jennifer Hudson

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns, written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)
Performed by Emily Blunt

“Shallow” (A Star Is Born, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt)
Performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, written by Dave Rawlings and Gillian Welch)
Performed by Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson

11. Best Original Score

Best Original Score Source:Marvel Studios

Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)
BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)
If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)
Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)
Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)

12. Best Animated Feature

Best Animated Feature Source:Getty

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

13. Best Sound Mixing

Best Sound Mixing Source:Getty

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

14. Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Editing Source:Getty

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

