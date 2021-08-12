LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hip-Hop fans of a certain era know full well that debates about who the best rappers are within the genre are held frequently, to the point that many draw rigid lines in the sand. A Twitter user sparked another of these passionate and subjective discussions in asking who the top five rappers in the same were but with a clever twist that forced some fans to think about their choices.

“OKAY LEMME SEE YOUR TOP 5 but do exclude 2pac, Notorious BIG, Nas, Eminem, Jay-Z, Rakim, Ice Cube, Mos Def, Jadakiss! Wanna see something,” wrote @illythehost on Wednesday (August 11) afternoon. Immediately, fans chimed in with some of their favorites which included the likes of Black Thought, Andre 3000, Scarface, J. Cole, and many more.

If you were wondering on Wednesday why random rappers were trending, it appears we have found the culprit right here.

And for the sheer hell of it, D.L. Chandler’s top five rappers list using the instructions above are below in no order.

Scarface

Black Thought

MF DOOM

Lupe Fiasco

Royce Da 5’9

The tough thing about top five lists is you’re all but certain to omit a name and one’s tastes can change in the blink of an eye, especially if you’re a true fan and proponent of the culture. Further, a Hip-Hop fan’s top five list is really personal to their ears, their needs when it comes to music they enjoy, and even the time period in where they discovered some of their faves. It’ll never be a totally agreeable discussion but Twitter has made it interesting to chat about at the very least.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Opinions Are Like: Hip-Hop Twitter Deeply Engaged In Top 5 Rapper Debate, Yet Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com