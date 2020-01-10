OnlyFans Please: Draya Michele Sets Cakey IG Thirst Trap, Someone Check On Orlando Scandrick

Draya Michele put the pressure on everyone in the last two months of 2019 by not only showing what she’s working with but also coming into the new year as a single woman. There is a significant list of former romantic partners that Twitter wants to check in on after Draya’s lastest thirst trap, most especially Orlando Scandrick.

Via Instagram, the curvy reality star gave the millions of fans on her page something to salivate over once more by way of a sleek, all-white two-piece number from clothier Oh Polly. In a quartet of inviting poses, Draya sticks the landing in the last photo that displays the honey-baked hams in all their glory.

Immediately, fans on IG and Twitter have been rocking bibs to catch the drool from their lips, but comedy ensued when fans began checking on the status of ex-fiancé NFL free agent Orlando Scandrick. To add, the level of horny comments in the Twitter version of the photo post is truly off the charts. It’s all comedy for the most part, but it looks like Draya is looking to get chosen during these cold winter months.

Draya is currently starring in the TV series Be Someone starring Jamal Dennis, according to IMDB. She made a name for herself via her reality series stint on Basketball Wives: LA.

Check out all the reactions to the trap below.

