Ohio Department of Health Orders Primary Polls Closed Despite Judge’s Ruling

In the eleventh hour on Monday night, Gov. Mike DeWine took to Twitter to report Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has ordered the Democratic primary polls closed for in-person voting on Tuesday March 17th as a part of a health emergency.

This ruling comes contrary to Judge Richard Frye ruling against Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s request Monday to delay Tuesday’s primary until June due to coronavirus concerns.

Story developing.

