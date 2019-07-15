Oh Diddy! Black Twitter Is Torn Over This ‘Making The Band’ Reboot

It looks likeis bringing back an oldie, but goodie (in his mind.)

On Monday, the producer and rapper announced via social media that he’s decided to reboot his popular MTV singing competition “Making The Band.”

“I’ve made my decision… #MakingTheBand is coming back!!! This will be a global talent search, upload your auditions now using #MTBcasting!!” the 49-year-old said in a video.

“Sometimes you live in your own bubble and you may not really know the importance of something you created,” adding, “And with Making the Band, myself and MTV created something special. We empowered young talent from all over the world. No matter what hood they was from, no matter what background they was from, everybody got a chance.”

YO YO YO… 😂 RETWEET THIS IF YOU WANT OLD EPISODES OF #MAKINGTHEBAND! AUDITIONS ARE NOW OPEN FOR MAKING THE BAND 2020, UPLOAD USING #MTBCASTING!!! pic.twitter.com/2wSysIjaZz — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2019

As Deadline reported, the original first premiered in 2002 introducing us to chart-topping musical acts Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang.

The second the news was confirmed, Black Twitter got in a tizzy with some folks excited about the news and others left wondering why and will the Grammy winner pay the winners this time.

