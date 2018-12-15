Offset Posts Video Begging Cardi B To Come Back, Black Twitter Says ‘Thank U, Next’

After blaming everyone else and trying to use Twitter to convince the world he misses Cardi B, Offset is now posting videos in order to get his ex to reconsider their pending divorce.
“I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi, we going through a lot of things right now in the media,” he said.
The 27-year-old Migos rapper added, “I want to apologize to you Cardi, you know I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy. Doing things I ain’t had no business… I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t been taking in and I apologize for breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God’s promise, and being a selfish messed up husband. I’m trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders, I want to get this off my back .”
In addition, he stressed that he never had sex with another woman and that he wants to spend the holiday with Cardi and their daughter Kulture.
“I didn’t f*ck that girl but I was entertaining it. I apologize and I love you, and I hope you forgive me.
Take a look at this mess:
You already know Black Twitter was not down of this nonsense and they reminded Offset that the best apology is changed behavior and to stop shaming her for knowing her worth.
Thank U, next…
Offset is a repugnant goat with no shame. He is literally following the emotional abuser handbook down to the table of fucking contents. I am so livid for Cardi and I REALLY hope she has a squad around her that is helping her block this shit out. pic.twitter.com/AjoE548tO4— Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) December 15, 2018
So here come #Offset with that lame ass, rehearsed apology talmbout all I want for my birthday is to spend Christmas with my wife #Cardi. Bish wha? All you wanted for your birthday two weeks ago was two big booty hoes. Ain’t nothing changed, fake ass apology, cheatin ass.— mixedstardust🐍🏁 (@mixedstardusts) December 15, 2018
Somebody said “niggas get caught cheating and suddenly speak perfect English” 🤣 I’m screaming #offset— Queen Lee 🌹 (@lionesspearl) December 15, 2018
Me watching #Offset ‘s apology video #CardiB #Offset #ICant pic.twitter.com/k025m3x22I— 🖤💀🛌🇲🇽 (@aefoyt) December 15, 2018
Offset is talking about all he wants for his birthday is Cardi B back. You silly females & gas lighting niggas are over here saying “awww take him back”, “that’s so sweet”. You bitches are so easily moved then be salty when he cheats again #Offset #CardiB— Imani (ee-mah-nee) (@TheCutestWeirdo) December 15, 2018
Even w/ all the hot #Offset takes (& I’m sorry for Cardi) I’m glad to see so much raw discourse around the rejection of disrespectful, misogynistic behavior that has been both enabled & excused for so long in society. Women realize the power in centering their joy & self worth— God-is Rivera (@GodisRivera) December 15, 2018
I do not feel an OUNCE of sorrow, for Offset. You embarrassed yourself and your family and all this “take him back” fuckshit is misogyny at its best. If you can’t do monogamy then DON’T GET MARRIED.— Golding (@GoldingGirl617) December 15, 2018
The way Cardi B is being labelled as “heartless” for leaving Offset is infuriating. Women are always framed as the bad people when they remove themselves from a situation where they’re being mistreated and disrespected— Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) December 15, 2018
Offset sounds out of breath like infidelity was chasing him when he made that video.— machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) December 15, 2018
Imagine what men would say on here of Cardi cheated repeatedly and Offset took her back.... pic.twitter.com/4nUQOk06k5— NBA Mcfly (@ThatDudeMCFLY) December 15, 2018
Offset used god, the baby, and his birthday! That’s the cheating negro trifecta when u trying get ya lady back— Da Bootcut Bul (@joeybaddaa) December 15, 2018
Everybody deserves Target but until we get everybody free it's okay to be free first. Wish Offset well, dead his ass, and marry like a boss if you choose to ever marry again. Okay now I'm done. LOL— Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) December 15, 2018
If Offset gets Cardi B back that means Toxic Masculinity wins on Game 7 in the Finals— renegade (@LORDJM_) December 15, 2018
why is 50 cent so invested in cardi and offset reuniting pic.twitter.com/JNZs0ls8Ml— brittany spanos (@ohheybrittany) December 15, 2018
We all know that if Cardi was the one that cheated publicly over & over, men wouldn't be saying that offset should take her back. She'd be all types of bitches & hoes.— . (@sincerelyremina) December 15, 2018
All these rappers screaming “Cardi take Offset back” ima need that same energy when ya woman cheats on you 😍🥴😍 >>>>— $noochie shy 💸💰 (@snoochieshy) December 15, 2018
Cardi: So you gone be faithful this time?— 🤙🏽🎟 TeeJay™ 🎒🤟🏽 (@AintEeenTrippin) December 15, 2018
Offset: https://t.co/qI09jvgBh2
Get the fuck OFFSET the internet & call her yourself.— Adore Delano (@AdoreDelano) December 15, 2018
Offset knows what he's doing by putting that video out in public. Bc he knows the ashies and ladies who would never leave a cheater are gonna flood all her social media harassing & pressuring her to take him back. Straight out of the manipulation playbook.— Simply TC (@BienSur_JeTaime) December 15, 2018
that offset apology makes me remember how dumb men can be 🤣 they will do all kinds of acrobatics to convince you that they’re sorry but still go ahead and do the same shit.— Melissa (@MelsWardrobe) December 15, 2018
Offset and all this Keith Sweating he's doing is off-putting. He shouldn't have been off cheating.— Ashleigh The Writer (@haaaymissatwell) December 15, 2018
Someone said Offset should change his name to Upset and it’s the best dad joke/burn I’ve heard all week.— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) December 15, 2018
Me watching Offset’s apology video pic.twitter.com/eGYuHGIIyX— Jada Taught Me (@simply_tameisha) December 15, 2018