After blaming everyone else and trying to use Twitter to convince the world he misses Cardi B Offset is now posting videos in order to get his ex to reconsider their pending divorce.

“I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi, we going through a lot of things right now in the media,” he said.

The 27-year-old Migos rapper added, “I want to apologize to you Cardi, you know I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy. Doing things I ain’t had no business… I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t been taking in and I apologize for breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God’s promise, and being a selfish messed up husband. I’m trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders, I want to get this off my back .”

In addition, he stressed that he never had sex with another woman and that he wants to spend the holiday with Cardi and their daughter Kulture.

“I didn’t f*ck that girl but I was entertaining it. I apologize and I love you, and I hope you forgive me.

Take a look at this mess:

He really said “I was just entertaining her” chiiiiiiillllleee pic.twitter.com/IpS5hXZbHC — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) December 15, 2018

You already know Black Twitter was not down of this nonsense and they reminded Offset that the best apology is changed behavior and to stop shaming her for knowing her worth.

Thank U, next…

Offset Posts Video Begging Cardi B To Come Back, Black Twitter Says ‘Thank U, Next’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com