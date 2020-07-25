CLOSE
HomeArts & Entertainment

Off Night: Twitter Re-Cancels Virgil Abloh After Missing Out On New Air Jordan IVs

Posted July 25, 2020

Off-White Air Jordan IV

Source: Stadium Goods / Stadium Goods


Virgil Abloh became something of a punchline after losing a lot of respect from his fans and followers after donating a paltry $50 dollars in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. As cancellations never truly last, fans are re-canceling the popular designer after striking out on his latest Off-White shoe collaboration with the Air Jordan brand.

The Off-White X Air Jordan 4 “Sail” sneaker dropped Saturday (July 25), and immediately fans began striking out on grabbing a pair while shoe-shopping bot accounts bragged about their finds and resell value. With the Ls firmly in hand, Nike, SNKRS, and Abloh himself began catching strays on Twitter as a result.

The jokes have been flying all day on Twitter with some noting that they thought support fo Abloh’s brand was no longer a thing after just putting a Virgil down for the cause. We’ve got some of the funniest reactions listed below.

Photo: Stadium Goods

Off Night: Twitter Re-Cancels Virgil Abloh After Missing Out On New Air Jordan IVs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Meg Thee Stallion Breaks Silence In 1st IG…
 4 hours ago
07.27.20
Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Megan Thee Stallion Joke
 4 hours ago
07.27.20
20 items
Talib Kweli Allegedly Clapped Sara Jay’s Caucasian Cheeks,…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
Michael Rapaport DRAGS August Alsina, Dishes on Housewives,…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
Photos
Close