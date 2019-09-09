CLOSE
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

New York Fashion Week has begun! Shows are always jam-packed with content and celebrity sightings, but the models coming down the runway really give us a show!

This season, see the Black models who walked the Day 1 shows, strutting their stuff and really showing us the beauty in our melanin. From gothic grunge at VFILES to street-wear inspired colors and whims at No Sesso, you won’t want to miss the stunning looks on gorgeous Black women and men.

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

