NYFW Street Style: The Bold Prints And Pops Of Color At Essence’s Fashion House

As fashion week continues in venues across New York City, Essence magazine celebrated global Black fashion with their annual Essence Fashion House. More than 150 were in attendance.
Essence created a curated experience for attendees through three separate sessions. Each session featured exclusive designer showcases, intimate industry conversations, and original fashion runway shows. Speakers included singer and media personality Sevyn Streeter, Harlem Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel, and celebrity stylist Jason Lambert. The 2:30pm session also featured a runway show from Eclecticist from model turned designer Dani O. Other designers included ARC of ANDRE, GRAYSCALE, and LAVNTG.
Social media installation, vendors, beverages, and light bites were also available throughout the day. Coca Cola and Hennessy were sponsors. Portions of the event will be broadcast on Monday, September 13 at 7 PM on Essencestudios.com, but to get your fashion fix now, check out our gallery below and see what attendees were wearing.
@ysantana3 wearing the perfect pair of tearaway jeans.
@iamshya_marie mixed streetwear with elegance.
“Them” actress @shahadi is a Black butterfly.
Is it the animal print or the chunky sneakers @brittsblessed.
@lexlugra serving vibes in Hanifa.
@nonedunivan serving in pink and red -two colors we never knew we loved together.
This lime green on @sostylash paired with a Telfar bag is a match made in fashion heaven.
You need lavender in your closet like @iamjuicyjohnson.
@streetstylehaute in this cropped jacket for the win.