CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Twitter Debates Hypothetical Verzuz Battle With Bow Wow and Romeo Miller

Posted April 21, 2020

Bow Wow & Romeo

Source: Getty / Getty

The Verzuz phenomenon has not only reignited a love for black music’s most cherished records, but Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s musical duel has oddly enough reignited the beef between Bow Wow & Romeo fans.

“I’m not gone hold u.. I want an innocent battle, hit for hit between @smoss & @RomeoMiller,” tweeted Twitter user, PrettyNay21. Apparently, all it took was for that one tweet to break the camel’s back on Bow Wow slander.

Remember you can always take The WIZ with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Like 50 Cent and Ja Rule, it’s clear who would emerge as the winner of this battle. Still, in true Black Twitter form, the reactions are laying the framework for what could be the end result. Check out some of the funniest ones below.

Twitter Debates Hypothetical Verzuz Battle With Bow Wow and Romeo Miller  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
McDonald’s To Offer Free “Thank You Meals” To…
 21 hours ago
04.22.20
Ya Think?: New York’s Summer Jam 2020 Postponed…
 22 hours ago
04.22.20
HHW Gaming Review: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare…
 22 hours ago
04.22.20
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape…
 24 hours ago
04.21.20
Photos
Close