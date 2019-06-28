Well it’s about time damn time. Nike got around to revealing 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘s first proper signature sneaker, the Zoom Freak 1.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Greek stars shoe features all the bells and whistles you would expect for a shoe catered to an insanely elite athlete. The Zoom Freak 1 features double-stacked Zoom Air units under the heel, a multidirectional traction pattern to aid with his Euro steps and an internal containment system to his foot in place. There is also lateral support thanks to a rubber clip that extends from the outsole to the midsole.

As for the shoe’s low profile, thank Kobe Bryant. “Since I was little, I have been wearing KOBE shoes,” says Giannis in a press statement. “The fit, feel and function has always been comfortable for me.”

Also, keying on his Greek and Nigerian roots, Nike and Giannis created a full range of logos, patterns and typography for his brand.

The Air Zoom Freak 1, as well as his first wave of apparel, will be available June 29. Check out detailed photos below. The colorful “All Bros” colorway homage to his ball playing siblings just dropped on SNKRS.

Nike Unveils Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Zoom Freak 1 [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com