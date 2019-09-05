Nicki Minaj Says She’s Retiring, Twitter Pettily Reacts To The Jig

Nicki Minaj claims she is retiring to start a family. However, almost immediately, Twitter quickly reacted with disbelief and incredulous points skywards, to the jig.

https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1169676721865412608

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE ,” tweeted “Mrs. Petty” this afternoon (Sept. 5).

The YMCMB Barbie calling it quits to retire in bliss with her prison bae? Maybe the suspect twerking slander got to her? Yeah, okay.

Hey, more power to her to start a family, that is her right. But leaving the rap game behind? The Internets just doesn’t believe it. And considering her past behavior, it sounds like a cry for attention, which she received considering she’s been trending ever since.

That said, expect a retraction or clarification sooner that later, if not before the day is up.

We’ve compiled the most poignant tweets that vary from despair and elation to everything in between below. Just remember numerous rappers have “retired,” with not too many actually ever sticking to such claims.

