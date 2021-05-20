LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nick Cannon might have explaining to do. According to HotNewHipHop , the media icon has allegedly had an entanglement with a former colleague.

Alyssa Scott, a former model for Cannon’s popular show Wild ‘N Out has recently posted a picture of her baby bump captioning it “ZEN S. CANNON”. Well, Nick’s last name is in fact Cannon so this can be very so true or a wild coincidence. The story gets even more interesting when a fan comments under the photo asking if Nick Cannon is the father of her baby and she responded back with heart faces.

Check out some photos of Nick Cannon’s alleged newest baby mom Alyssa Scott below!

Nick Cannon Gets Wild 'N Out Girl Pregnant? Meet Alyssa Scott [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com