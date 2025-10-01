NFL Players That Have Retired In 2025

The 2025 NFL offseason has marked the end of an era for many beloved players who have left an indelible mark on the game.

From franchise quarterbacks to dominant linemen and electrifying playmakers, this year’s retirements feature a star-studded group of athletes who defined their positions and inspired fans across the league.

These players not only brought talent and passion to the field but also served as leaders and icons for their teams, leaving legacies that will be celebrated for years to come.

In this article, we take a closer look at the players who have decided to hang up their cleats in 2025, celebrating their achievements and the impact they’ve had on the game.

RELATED | Notable NFL Players Who Came Out Of Retirement To Play Again

NFL Players That Have Retired In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Xavien Howard – CB Source:Getty Xavien Howard, Indianapolis Colts cornerback and four-time Pro Bowler, announced his retirement from the NFL after four games this season. The 32-year-old cited a desire to prioritize his family and faith. Howard, a two-time league interceptions leader, leaves behind a decorated career, including 29 interceptions and two All-Pro selections. Full Story From Kevin Bowen. 2. Derek Carr – QB Source:Getty The longtime Raiders quarterback, known for his leadership and precision passing, retired after a decade in the league. Carr leaves behind a legacy of resilience and professionalism. 3. Julio Jones – WR Source:Getty One of the most dominant wide receivers of his era, Jones retired as a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, leaving an indelible mark on the Atlanta Falcons and the NFL. 4. Patrick Peterson – CB Source:Getty The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro cornerback retired after a stellar career, known for his lockdown coverage and versatility in the secondary. 5. Zack martin – G Source:Getty A cornerstone of the Cowboys’ offensive line, Martin retired as one of the best guards in NFL history, earning eight Pro Bowl nods and six All-Pro selections. 6. Frank Ragnow – C Source:Getty The Lions’ reliable center retired after anchoring Detroit’s offensive line for several seasons, earning Pro Bowl recognition for his consistency and toughness. 7. Tyron Smith – OT Source:Getty A dominant force at left tackle for the Cowboys, Smith retired as an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, solidifying his place as one of the best offensive linemen of his generation. 8. Terron Armstead – OT Source:Getty Known for his athleticism and technique, Armstead retired after a successful career with the Saints and Dolphins, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections. 9. Ryan Ramczyk – OT Source:Getty The Saints’ stalwart right tackle retired after years of elite play, highlighted by an All-Pro selection and multiple Pro Bowl appearances. 10. Jason Peters – OT Source:Getty A future Hall of Famer, Peters retired after a remarkable 20-year career, earning nine Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections as one of the best left tackles in NFL history. 11. Mike WIlliams – WR Source:Getty The Chargers’ big-bodied receiver retired after a career marked by highlight-reel catches and a knack for making plays in critical moments. 12. CJ Mosley – LB Source:Getty The four-time Pro Bowler retired as one of the most consistent and intelligent linebackers of his era, leaving a lasting impact on the Ravens and Jets. 13. Ndamukong Suh – DT Source:Getty A dominant defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, Suh retired after a career defined by his power, durability, and disruptive presence on the line. 14. Brandon Graham – DE Source:Getty The Eagles’ heart and soul on defense retired after 13 seasons, highlighted by a Super Bowl-winning strip-sack and a Pro Bowl selection. 15. Sam Hubbard – DE Source:Getty The Bengals’ defensive end retired after a solid career, known for his relentless motor and key contributions to Cincinnati’s defense. 16. David Andrews – C Source:Getty The Patriots’ dependable center retired after anchoring their offensive line for nearly a decade, earning two Super Bowl rings along the way. 17. Micah Hyde – S Source:Getty The versatile safety retired after a stellar career with the Packers and Bills, earning a Pro Bowl nod and a reputation as a playmaker in the secondary. 18. Mason Crosby – K Source:Getty The Packers’ all-time leading scorer retired after 16 seasons, leaving behind a legacy of clutch kicks and consistency. 19. Mitch Morse – C Source:Getty The Bills’ reliable center retired after a career marked by his intelligence and leadership on one of the league’s top offensive lines. 20. Michael Pierce – DT Source:Getty The run-stuffing defensive tackle retired after a career spent anchoring the interior for the Ravens and Vikings. 21. Keanu Neal – LB/S Source:Getty Known for his hard-hitting style, Neal retired after a career as a hybrid linebacker-safety, making an impact with the Falcons and Cowboys. 22. John Cominsky – DE Source:Getty The versatile defensive end retired after a solid career, contributing as a rotational player for the Falcons and Lions. 23. Jordan Travis -QB Source:Getty The former Florida State standout retired after a brief NFL stint, transitioning to a new chapter in his football journey. 24. Chris Conley – WR Source:Getty The speedy wide receiver retired after a career spent as a reliable target for multiple teams, known for his athleticism and professionalism.